49ers Signing P Pat O’Donnell

Per his agent Paul Sheehy, the 49ers are signing veteran P Pat O’Donnell to their active roster.

O’Donnell, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2014. He finished out his four-year, $2,325,308 contract with the Bears before returning to Chicago on a one-year contract.

O’Donnell later agreed to a two-year, $4 million contract in 2019. He was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before returning on a one-year deal.

The Packers signed O’Donnell to a two-year, $4 million contract but they opted to release him coming out of the preseason. The Falcons signed him for their Week 8 game against the Titans and he recently had a tryout with the Cardinals before rejoining Atlanta’s practice squad.

He had another stint with the Packers in 2024 and was let go from the practice squad, once again becoming a free agent.

In 2022, O’Donnell appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and totaled 2,313 yards on 52 attempts (44.5 YPA) which includes 24 downed inside the 20-yard line.