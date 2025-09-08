49ers Signing RT Colton McKivitz To A Three-Year, $45M Extension

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the 49ers are re-signing RT Colton McKivitz to a three-year, $45 million extension.

Schefter adds the deal is through the 2028 season and has $27 million guaranteed.

McKivitz, 29, was a four-year starter at West Virginia before being drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with San Francisco worth $3,624,780 that included $329,780 guaranteed.

He re-signed to a two-year deal in 2023 and made a base salary of $2,525,000 in 2024. McKivitz re-signed again on a one-year, $7 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2024, McKivitz appeared in and started all 17 games for the 49ers.

In 2025, McKivitz has appeared in and started one game for the 49ers.