49ers Signing S Darrick Forrest To Practice Squad

According to Cameron Wolfe, the 49ers are signing S Darrick Forrest to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Forrest, 26, was a fifth-round pick by Washington in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He played out his four-year rookie deal and caught on with the Bills in March this year.

Buffalo released Forrest after camp, and he caught on to the Colts’ practice squad for a week.

He was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad in late October but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

In 2024, Forrest appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded 13 total tackles.