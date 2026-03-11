49ers Signing TE Jake Tonges To Two-Year, $8M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing TE Jake Tonges to a two-year, $8 million deal.

Schefter notes that Tonges’ contract includes $5.5 million guaranteed.

Tonges, 26, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

He bounced on and off Chicago’s practice squad before landing on the 49ers’ P-Squad in 2023.

In 2025, Tonges appeared in all 17 games and recorded 34 receptions on 46 targets for 293 yards (8.6 YPC) and five touchdowns.