Shanahan: “Really Surprised” No One Offered For QB Mac Jones

49ers QB Mac Jones has emerged as a trade candidate this offseason, but no one has pulled the trigger thus far. When discussing Jones, HC Kyle Shanahan said he expects Jones to be on next year’s roster and was “really surprised” that no one came in offering for him during the first round of the draft.

“Yeah,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49ersWebZone. “I mean, I’d be real surprised if he’s not. It also really surprised me that no one came and offered something, like today.”

In the end, Shanahan doesn’t expect a team to make an offer on Day 2 of the draft and feels his value has “probably already passed.”

“But the fact that no one did (make an offer) doesn’t make me think someone’s going to do something tomorrow … and his value’s probably already passed anyways,” Shanahan said.

Last month, Dianna Russini reported that a few teams have checked in about a potential trade for Jones, but San Francisco’s asking price has been described as “astronomical.”

Shanahan and GM John Lynch have consistently shown little interest in trading Jones, who remains under contract for one more year as the backup to QB Brock Purdy.

Jones, 27, took over as the starter for Alabama in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award before declaring for the draft. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall in 2021.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Patriots traded him to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars declined Jones’ fifth-year option during the 2024 offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in March.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 11 games for the 49ers with eight starts. He completed 69.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.