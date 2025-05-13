49ers Signing UDFA CB Derrick Canteen

Matt Maiocco reports the 49ers are signing UDFA CB Derrick Canteen.

In correspondence, the 49ers are waiving S Quindell Johnson.

Canteen was a two-star recruit and the No. 294-ranked cornerback in the 2019 recruiting class out of Evans, Georgia. He committed to Georgia Southern, where he played four years before spending a year at Virginia Tech and his final season at Cincinnati.

In his collegiate career, Canteen appeared in 54 games over six seasons and recorded 204 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, nine interceptions, five passes defended and one fumble recovery.