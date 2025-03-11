49ers Signing WR Demarcus Robinson To Two-Year, $9.5M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers have agreed to terms with WR Demarcus Robinson on a two-year, $9.5 million deal.

Rapoport notes his contract includes $6 million fully guaranteed.

Robinson, 30, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for two additional seasons. He signed on with the Raiders during the 2022 offseason but was cut loose in August. He landed with the Ravens before the Rams signed him to a one-year contract. From there, he signed another one-year deal with the Rams back in February of last year.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and caught 31 passes for 505 yards (16.3 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

