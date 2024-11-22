49ers Starting QB Brandon Allen In Week 12

The San Francisco 49ers announced they are starting QB Brandon Allen in Week 12 against the Packers.

Kyle Shanahan announced Brandon Allen as the starting QB for Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/2znMyRRP2W — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 22, 2024

Brock Purdy missed practice throughout the week with a shoulder injury and was in doubt for their upcoming game in Green Bay. San Francisco will now turn to their veteran backup.

It’s a tough break for the 49ers as they will also be without DE Nick Bosa, while OT Trent Williams will be a game-time decision.

Allen, 32, is a former sixth-round pick out of Arkansas by the Jaguars in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.4 million rookie contract when the Jaguars waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Rams claimed Allen off of waivers and he bounced on and off their practice squad for a few years. The Rams waived Allen coming out of the preseason in 2019 and the Broncos later claimed him.

Denver declined to tender Allen as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. Cincinnati waived him coming out of camp but re-signed him to the practice squad, eventually promoting him to the active roster and starting role in spot duty for Joe Burrow. He re-signed on a one-year deal for 2021 and returned to the team as Burrow’s backup.

Allen then signed a one-year deal with the 49ers in 2023 and returned on another one-year contract last offseason.

For his career, Allen has appeared in 15 games and completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 1,611 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions.