49ers Think Brandon Aiyuk Is Close To Being Physically Cleared To Play

According to Mike Garafolo, the 49ers think WR Brandon Aiyuk is getting close to receiving physical clearance from the medical team to be able to play.

Garafolo confirmed the report from the Athletic that San Francisco voided Aiyuk’s guarantees next year for not fulfilling his obligations with meetings and team activities.

However, he says that was a couple of months ago and the team is still holding out hope that Aiyuk will play and the relationship can be salvaged.

The report from the Athletic is far more skeptical, noting Aiyuk didn’t contest the voiding of his guarantees which clears the way for the 49ers to release him.

Aiyuk tore his ACL over a year ago last October, and while it was a severe injury with multiple ligament tears, it does seem like the 49ers expected him to be back by now.

Aiyuk, 27, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the 49ers and Aiyuk as the news is available.