49ers Tried Out Five Players

The San Francisco 49ers hosted five players for a tryout on Monday, per the transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

WR Javon Baker WR Cole Burgess QB Taylor Elgersma WR Kobe Hudson TE Tanner McLachlan

Baker, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Patriots out of Central Florida. He was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $960,000 in 2025 when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.

From there, he caught on with the Eagles’ practice squad.

In 2024, Baker appeared in 11 games for the Patriots, recording one reception for 12 yards, to go along with three kickoff returns for 79 yards (26.3 YPR).