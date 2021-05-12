49ers Waive RB Austin Walter

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they are waiving RB Austin Walter on Wednesday.

The #49ers have waived RB Austin Walter. pic.twitter.com/bYKPFZH60s — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 12, 2021

Walter, 24, signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Rice back in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Giants’ practice squad. new York promoted him to their active roster but cut him soon after in October of 2019.

He returned to the 49ers’ taxi squad in September of last year and was promoted in November. He recently re-signed to a one-year, $780,000 deal back in February.

In 2020, Walter appeared in four games and recorded one rushing attempt for three yards, to go along with one reception for 27 yards and no touchdowns. He also finished with 93 yards as a kickoff return specialist.