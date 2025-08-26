49ers Waiving WR Terique Owens

Matt Maiocco reports the 49ers are waiving WR Terique Owens.

Maiocco adds he’s a strong candidate to return to the practice squad if he’s not claimed.

Owens, 25, is the son of Hall of Fame WR Terrell Owens. He played his first collegiate season at Contra Costa College in California in 2018 before transferring to FAU in 2020. Owens played in just four games as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 and transferred to Missouri State for the 2021 season.

He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft, but was waived during camp with an injury designation. He signed back on the practice squad in October and re-signed on a futures deal after the season.

In total at Missouri State, Owens recorded 46 receptions for 765 yards (16.6 YPC) and four touchdowns.