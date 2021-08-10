49ers Worked Out Four Including S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The San Francisco 49ers brought in a group of four free agents safeties for tryouts on Tuesday including Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Clinton-Dix has met with a number of teams this offseason including the Colts, Raiders, Panthers and Texans.

Clinton-Dix, 28, was taken with the No. 21 overall pick by the Packers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,338,501 contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Green Bay later traded Clinton-Dix to Washington in 2018 for a fourth-round pick. He wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears in 2019.

The Cowboys opted to sign Clinton-Dix to a one-year, $4 million deal with $2.5 million fully guaranteed last year only to release him at the start of the season. He ultimately sat out the season.

For his career, Clinton-Dix has appeared in 96 games for the Packers, Washington and the Bears and recorded 517 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 16 interceptions, a defensive touchdown, four forced fumbles, four recoveries and 33 passes defended over the course of six seasons.

McDougald, 30, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2013. He was on and off of their practice squad during his rookie season before he waived in November of 2013 and later claimed off of waivers by the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers brought McDougald back on a second-round tender that cost them $2.5 million for the 2016 season. However, he departed in 2019 for a one-year contract with the Seahawks.

Seattle traded McDougald to the Jets last summer as part of the Jamal Adams trade.

In 2020, McDougald appeared in seven games and recorded 36 tackles, no interceptions, a fumble recovery and three passes defended.