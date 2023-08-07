According to Field Yates, the 49ers worked out four running backs recently with injuries creating a potential need in their backfield.

The full list includes:

Johnson, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.105 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $15.6 million extension for the 2018 season through 2021.

Cleveland traded him to the Texans in August of 2019 in exchange for a conditional 2020 third-round pick. Johnson was set to make a base salary of $4.65 million in the final year of his agreement when the Texans cut him.

The Jaguars signed Johnson to their practice squad earlier this season but released him shortly after. He caught on with the Dolphins’ practice squad in October before being added to their active roster.

The Bills signed Johnson to a one-year deal for the 2022 season but cut him coming out of training camp. He was later added back to the practice squad.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in five games for the Dolphins and rushed for 330 yards on 71 carries (4.6 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 41 yards receiving and three touchdowns.