49ers Worked Out Seven Including QBs Nathan Peterman & Desmond Ridder

The San Francisco 49ers hosted a large group of free agents for tryouts on Friday including three quarterbacks.

The full list includes:

WR Andrew Armstrong QB Quinten Dormady WR Erik Ezukanma WR Eli Pancol QB Nathan Peterman QB Desmond Ridder WR Antwane Wells

Ridder, 25, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction. The Falcons used the No. 74 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ridder signed a four-year $5,362,959 contract that includes a $1,080,334 signing bonus with the Falcons. He was entering the third year of his deal and was set to make a salary of $985,000 in 2024 when Atlanta traded him to the Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore.

The Raiders signed Ridder off Arizona’s practice squad during the season. Las Vegas declined to tender Ridder an offer as a restricted free agent in February.

Ridder joined the Bengals in July but was among their final roster cuts. He’s been on and off of the Vikings’ roster ever since.

In 2024, Ridder appeared in six games for the Raiders and completed 52 of 85 pass attempts (61.2 percent) for 458 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Peterman, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. The Bills made the decision to move on from Peterman in November of 2018 and he eventually signed on to the Raiders practice squad.

The Raiders brought Peterman back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. Peterman returned to the Raiders in 2020 on an original-round restricted tender but later agreed to a pay cut.

Peterman returned to Las Vegas on a one-year deal in 2021 but was released late in the season and bounced on and off the practice squad. The Bears signed him in 2022 and promoted him to the active roster in November.

Chicago re-signed him, once again, last March and he bounced on and off the roster a few times last season. New Orleans signed him back in March of 2024 but opted to release him in August. He had a stint with the Raiders last season before joining the Falcons’ practice squad.

In 2022, Peterman appeared in three games for the Bears and completed 56 percent of his passes for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also recorded two rushing attempts for seven yards (3.5 YPC).