49ers Working Out Kickers Today

According to Matt Barrows, the 49ers are working out kickers John Parker Romo and Anders Carlson today.

San Francisco’s incumbent kicker, Eddy Pineiro, has a hamstring injury and is week-to-week, so the 49ers will need a replacement for the immediate future.

Romo, 28, played at Central Arkansas, Tulsa and Virginia Tech. He signed with the Saints after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He bounced on and off the roster for a couple of weeks before being let go.

He went on to sign with the Lions in the 2023 offseason but was waived before the season started. Romo signed to the Bears practice squad before being released in October and catching on with the Vikings.

Minnesota waived him in December and he caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad. He re-signed with New England on a futures deal this offseason but was let go in August.

The Falcons signed him to the practice squad and later promoted him to the active roster. However, he was later cut after missing too many kicks.

In 2025, Romo has appeared in seven games for the Falcons and made 11 of his 14 field goal attempts and 12 of 13 extra points.