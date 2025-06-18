2025 NFL Training Camp Reporting Dates & Locations

The NFL officially announced the 2025 reporting dates for training camp for all 32 teams on Wednesday.
2025 Training Camp Reporting Dates and Locations
|Team
|Site
|Location
|Rookies
|Vets
|Arizona
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, Ariz.
|22-Jul
|22-Jul
|Atlanta
|IBM Performance Field
|Flowery Branch, Ga.
|23-Jul
|23-Jul
|Baltimore
|Under Armour Performance Center
|Owings Mills, Md.
|15-Jul
|22-Jul
|Buffalo
|St. John Fisher University
|Rochester, N.Y.
|15-Jul
|22-Jul
|Carolina
|Bank of America Stadium
|Charlotte, N.C.
|21-Jul
|22-Jul
|Chicago
|Halas Hall
|Lake Forest, Ill.
|19-Jul
|22-Jul
|Cincinnati
|Kettering Health Practice Fields
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|19-Jul
|22-Jul
|Cleveland
|CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
|Berea, Ohio
|18-Jul
|22-Jul
|Dallas
|Staybridge Suites
|Oxnard, Calif.
|21-Jul
|21-Jul
|Denver
|Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit
|Englewood, Colo.
|16-Jul
|22-Jul
|Detroit
|Detroit Lions Training Facility
|Allen Park, Mich.
|16-Jul
|19-Jul
|Green Bay
|Lambeau Field
|Green Bay, Wis.
|18-Jul
|22-Jul
|Houston
|Houston Methodist Training Center
|Houston, Texas
|22-Jul
|22-Jul
|Indianapolis
|Grand Park
|Westfield, Ind.
|21-Jul
|22-Jul
|Jacksonville
|Miller Electric Center
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|19-Jul
|22-Jul
|Kansas City
|Missouri Western State University
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|21-Jul
|21-Jul
|Las Vegas
|Intermountain Health Performance Center
|Henderson, Nev.
|17-Jul
|22-Jul
|L.A. Chargers
|The Bolt
|El Segundo, Calif.
|12-Jul
|16-Jul
|L.A. Rams
|Loyola Marymount University
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|22-Jul
|22-Jul
|Miami
|Baptist Health Training Complex
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|15-Jul
|22-Jul
|Minnesota
|TCO Performance Center
|Eagan, Minn.
|20-Jul
|22-Jul
|New England
|Gillette Stadium
|Foxborough, Mass.
|19-Jul
|22-Jul
|New Orleans
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Metairie, La.
|22-Jul
|22-Jul
|N.Y. Giants
|Quest Diagnostics Training Facility
|East Rutherford, N.J.
|15-Jul
|22-Jul
|N.Y. Jets
|Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
|Florham Park, N.J.
|19-Jul
|22-Jul
|Philadelphia
|NovaCare Complex
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|22-Jul
|22-Jul
|Pittsburgh
|Saint Vincent College
|Latrobe, Pa.
|23-Jul
|23-Jul
|San Francisco
|SAP Performance Facility
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|15-Jul
|22-Jul
|Seattle
|Virginia Mason Athletic Center
|Renton, Wash.
|15-Jul
|22-Jul
|Tampa Bay
|AdventHealth Training Center
|Tampa, Fla.
|21-Jul
|22-Jul
|Tennessee
|Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park
|Nashville, Tenn.
|22-Jul
|22-Jul
|Washington
|OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park
|Ashburn, Va.
|18-Jul
|22-Jul
Here are the joint practices lined up this summer:
|First Session
|Visiting Team
|Host Team
|Location
|5-Aug
|Indianapolis
|Baltimore
|Owings Mills, Md.
|5-Aug
|L.A. Rams
|Dallas
|Oxnard, Calif.
|6-Aug
|Cleveland
|Carolina
|Charlotte, N.C.
|6-Aug
|Washington
|New England
|Foxborough, Mass.
|7-Aug
|Denver
|San Francisco
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|7-Aug
|Tennessee
|Tampa Bay
|Tampa, Fla.
|8-Aug
|Miami
|Chicago
|Lake Forest, Ill.
|12-Aug
|N.Y. Giants
|N.Y. Jets
|Florham Park, N.J.
|12-Aug
|Tennessee
|Atlanta
|Flowery Branch, Ga.
|13-Aug
|Cleveland
|Philadelphia
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|13-Aug
|L.A. Rams
|L.A. Chargers
|El Segundo, Calif.
|13-Aug
|Miami
|Detroit
|Allen Park, Mich.
|13-Aug
|N.Y. Jets
|N.Y. Giants
|East Rutherford, N.J.
|13-Aug
|New England
|Minnesota
|Eagan, Minn.
|14-Aug
|Tampa Bay
|Pittsburgh
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|14-Aug
|Arizona
|Denver
|Englewood, Colo.
|14-Aug
|Carolina
|Houston
|Houston, Texas
|14-Aug
|Green Bay
|Indianapolis
|Westfield, Ind.
|14-Aug
|San Francisco
|Las Vegas
|Henderson, Nev.
|15-Aug
|Buffalo
|Chicago
|Lake Forest, Ill.
|21-Aug
|Baltimore
|Washington
|Ashburn, Va.
|21-Aug
|Houston
|Detroit
|Allen Park, Mich.
|21-Aug
|Jacksonville
|Miami
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|21-Aug
|Seattle
|Green Bay
|Green Bay, Wis.
