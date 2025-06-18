2025 NFL Training Camp Reporting Dates & Locations

The NFL officially announced the 2025 reporting dates for training camp for all 32 teams on Wednesday. 

2025 Training Camp Reporting Dates and Locations

 

Team Site Location Rookies Vets
Arizona State Farm Stadium Glendale, Ariz. 22-Jul 22-Jul
Atlanta IBM Performance Field Flowery Branch, Ga. 23-Jul 23-Jul
Baltimore Under Armour Performance Center Owings Mills, Md. 15-Jul 22-Jul
Buffalo St. John Fisher University Rochester, N.Y. 15-Jul 22-Jul
Carolina Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, N.C. 21-Jul 22-Jul
Chicago Halas Hall Lake Forest, Ill. 19-Jul 22-Jul
Cincinnati Kettering Health Practice Fields Cincinnati, Ohio 19-Jul 22-Jul
Cleveland CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Berea, Ohio 18-Jul 22-Jul
Dallas Staybridge Suites Oxnard, Calif. 21-Jul 21-Jul
Denver Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit Englewood, Colo. 16-Jul 22-Jul
Detroit Detroit Lions Training Facility Allen Park, Mich. 16-Jul 19-Jul
Green Bay Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wis. 18-Jul 22-Jul
Houston Houston Methodist Training Center Houston, Texas 22-Jul 22-Jul
Indianapolis Grand Park Westfield, Ind. 21-Jul 22-Jul
Jacksonville Miller Electric Center Jacksonville, Fla. 19-Jul 22-Jul
Kansas City Missouri Western State University St. Joseph, Mo. 21-Jul 21-Jul
 
 
Las Vegas Intermountain Health Performance Center Henderson, Nev. 17-Jul 22-Jul
L.A. Chargers The Bolt El Segundo, Calif. 12-Jul 16-Jul
L.A. Rams Loyola Marymount University Los Angeles, Calif. 22-Jul 22-Jul
Miami Baptist Health Training Complex Miami Gardens, Fla. 15-Jul 22-Jul
Minnesota TCO Performance Center Eagan, Minn. 20-Jul 22-Jul
New England Gillette Stadium Foxborough, Mass. 19-Jul 22-Jul
New Orleans Ochsner Sports Performance Center Metairie, La. 22-Jul 22-Jul
N.Y. Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Facility East Rutherford, N.J. 15-Jul 22-Jul
N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training Center Florham Park, N.J. 19-Jul 22-Jul
Philadelphia NovaCare Complex Philadelphia, Pa. 22-Jul 22-Jul
Pittsburgh Saint Vincent College Latrobe, P­a. 23-Jul 23-Jul
San Francisco SAP Performance Facility Santa Clara, Calif. 15-Jul 22-Jul
Seattle Virginia Mason Athletic Center Renton, Wash. 15-Jul 22-Jul
Tampa Bay AdventHealth Training Center Tampa, Fla. 21-Jul 22-Jul
Tennessee Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Nashville, Tenn. 22-Jul 22-Jul
Washington OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park Ashburn, Va. 18-Jul 22-Jul
 
 

Here are the joint practices lined up this summer:

First Session Visiting Team Host Team Location
5-Aug Indianapolis Baltimore Owings Mills, Md.
5-Aug L.A. Rams Dallas Oxnard, Calif.
6-Aug Cleveland Carolina Charlotte, N.C.
6-Aug Washington New England Foxborough, Mass.
7-Aug Denver San Francisco Santa Clara, Calif.
7-Aug Tennessee Tampa Bay Tampa, Fla.
8-Aug Miami Chicago Lake Forest, Ill.
12-Aug N.Y. Giants N.Y. Jets Florham Park, N.J.
12-Aug Tennessee Atlanta Flowery Branch, Ga.
 
 
13-Aug Cleveland Philadelphia Philadelphia, Pa.
13-Aug L.A. Rams L.A. Chargers El Segundo, Calif.
13-Aug Miami Detroit Allen Park, Mich.
13-Aug N.Y. Jets N.Y. Giants East Rutherford, N.J.
13-Aug New England Minnesota Eagan, Minn.
14-Aug Tampa Bay Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, Pa.
14-Aug Arizona Denver Englewood, Colo.
14-Aug Carolina Houston Houston, Texas
14-Aug Green Bay Indianapolis Westfield, Ind.
14-Aug San Francisco Las Vegas Henderson, Nev.
15-Aug Buffalo Chicago Lake Forest, Ill.
21-Aug Baltimore Washington Ashburn, Va.
21-Aug Houston Detroit Allen Park, Mich.
21-Aug Jacksonville Miami Miami Gardens, Fla.
21-Aug Seattle Green Bay Green Bay, Wis.
 
 

