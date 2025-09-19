Kyle Shanahan: ‘Highly Unlikely’ Brock Purdy Starts In Week 3

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that it’s “highly unlikely” QB Brock Purdy will start for them against the Cardinals in Week 3.

Shanahan did, however, say that Purdy has made a “lot of progress.”

This, of course, means that Mac Jones is likely to draw in second start of the season with Purdy officially questionable with a toe injury.

Schefter previously reported that “it’s not out of the question” for Purdy to be back next week and he has shown improvement.

Purdy, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026 when he agreed to a five-year, $265 million extension this offseason.

In 2024, Purdy appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 66 times for 323 yards and five touchdowns.