Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Expected To Evaluate ‘Entire’ Football Operation This Offseason

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is expected to evaluate the “entire” football operation this off-season after another disappointing season, per Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport mentions that HC Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot are expected to be part of the evaluation process and wholesale changes could be coming this off-season. Blank is not expected to make any moves during the season, and would rather let the rest of the year play out.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. was selected by the current regime and has been inconsistent. Meanwhile, QB Kirk Cousins hasn’t lived up to his contract that the team signed him to, either.

If Blank does hit the reset button on the front office and coaching staff, the team could be looking to head in a different direction at the quarterback position this offseason as well.

Fontenot, 55, spent 18 seasons with the Saints and worked his way up through their scouting department. He spent six seasons as director of pro scouting for the team.

From there, Atlanta hired Fontenot back in 2021 to be their general manager. He has served in that role ever since.

Morris, 49, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

The Falcons then re-hired Morris as their head coach in 2024.

So far, Morris has a record of 16-24 in his second stint with the Falcons and second stint as a full-time head coach.

As the Buccaneers head coach, Morris led the team to a record of 17-31 (35.4 percent) over the course of three seasons. In 2020, Morris led the Falcons to a 4-7 record after taking over for Dan Quinn midseason.