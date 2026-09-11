Eagles Rule Out OLB Jonathan Greenard For Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that they ruled out OLB Jonathan Greenard for Week 1.

Greenard was placed on the active/PUP list to start training camp after he strained his pectoral while lifting weights, and he is clearly still dealing with the injury. He avoided starting the season on the PUP list, which would’ve caused him to miss four games.

Greenard, 28, was a one-year starter at Florida after transferring from Louisville as a senior. He earned first-team All-SEC honors before the Texans selected him with the No. 90 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Greenard played out the final year of his four-year, $4,584,223 rookie contract that includes an $893,982 signing bonus. He then signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings as a free agent.

He had two years remaining on that deal when he was traded to the Eagles for two third-round picks and reworked his contract.

In 2025, Greenard appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded 38 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections.