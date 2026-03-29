Aaron Glenn Announces Geno Smith Will Be Jets’ Starting QB

Jets HC Aaron Glenn confirmed that QB Geno Smith will be the starting quarterback in 2026, per Judy Battista.

It’s not a big surprise given the options on the roster and available right now but it’s notable nonetheless. The Jets traded for Smith from the Raiders this offseason.

Other reports have indicated the Jets would still like to add to their quarterback room with a player who would be the backup to Smith. They haven’t ruled out drafting a player either.

Smith, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013 out of West Virginia. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of 2023. He just finished the second year of his deal and made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed.

Smith was in the final year of his deal and set to make a $14.8 million base salary in 2025 when the Seahawks traded him to the Raiders for a third-round pick. He then signed a new two-year, $75 million extension.

In 2025, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Smith and the Jets’ plans at quarterback as the news is available.