Aaron Glenn Says He’s Not Just A Defensive Coach

Lions DC Aaron Glenn is a top candidate for head coaching jobs this offseason. He was asked by reporters about defensive coaches being less successful when they become head coaches, responding he would spend equal time on both offense and defense in his system.

“I’m a coach,” Glenn said, via PFT. “I just happen to be on defense. I understand the offense just as well as a number of people. If you want to hire me, you’re going to hire a coach. You’re not gonna hire a defensive coach. I’m gonna talk to the offense just as much as I’m gonna talk to the defense.”

Glenn is a very popular coaching candidate this offseason and should be able to land a job in the coming days/weeks. He’s already completed interviews with several teams.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.