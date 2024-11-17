Aaron Rodgers’ Future With Jets Remains Open-Ended

According to Ian Rapoport, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers‘ private conversations with the organization about his future have been far more open-ended than his comments this week.

Asked about whether he wanted to play in 2025, Rodgers said, “I think so, yeah.” He’s under contract with New York next season.

Behind the scenes, Rapoport says there are a lot of variables for both sides to take into account. There’s uncertainty about who will be the head coach, general manager or even the acting owner with Woody Johnson a candidate to return to the ambassador role in the U.K. in the Trump administration.

Connor Hughes reports continuity and stability will be among the top criteria for Rodgers to evaluate when he makes his decision. Those could be in short supply in New York in 2025.

If and when the Jets hire a new coach, Rapoport notes it’s quite possible they will install a new offensive system different from the one Rodgers is in now which has been essentially the same one he’s played in for his entire career.

It’s also possible the Jets will be ready to turn the page. Rodgers hasn’t played the best ball of his career, is on the other side of 40 and has no remaining guarantees on the $35 million he’s owed in 2025.

Rodgers, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1.

In 2024, Rodgers has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,258 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Rodgers and the Jets as the news is available.