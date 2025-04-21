Jets Expecting To Exercise Fifth-Year Options For WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner

Per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Jets GM Darren Mougey is anticipating using fifth-year options for WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner and DE Jermaine Johnson.

All three players are former first-round picks entering the final year of their contracts before the fifth-year options.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds Gardner’s fifth-year option will cost $20.1 million, while Wilson’s will cost $16.8 million and Johnson’s will cost $13.4 million.

Earlier this offseason, Mougey expressed their interest in extending Gardner and Wilson and hinted they could look to get long-term deals done following the draft.

Wilson, 24, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 17 games for the Jets and caught 101 passes for 1,104 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

Gardner, 24, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



In 2024, Gardner appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 49 tackles, a sack, nine pass defenses, and one interception.

We will have more on the Jets as it becomes available.