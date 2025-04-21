Jets Hosted Penn State TE Tyler Warren For Visit

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jets “quietly” had Penn State TE Tyler Warren in for a visit.

Schefter adds Warren also visited the Giants the day after meeting with the Jets. Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, he had formal interviews with 12 teams at the Combine and did private workouts with six teams after not working out at his Pro Day.

Warren is expected to be the first tight end off the board and could be a target for the Jets with the No. 7 overall pick.

Warren, 22, was a two-year starter at Penn State. He earned first-team All-Big 10, first-team All-American and won the John Mackey Award for the nation’s top tight end in 2024.

During his five-year college career, Warren recorded 153 catches for 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns in 56 career games. He added 32 carries for 224 yards and six touchdowns and also threw for a touchdown.