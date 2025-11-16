Aaron Rodgers Has ‘Slight Break’ In Left Wrist

A source tells Adam Schefter that Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered a “slight break” his left wrist.

According to Ian Rapoport, Rodgers indicated to people close to him that he’ll be back soon.

Tom Pelissero hears that the initial belief is it’s nothing long term.

The plan from here is for Rodgers to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury and whether he’ll end up missing time.

Mason Rudolph took over in relief of Rodgers on Sunday and would, obviously, handle starting duties while he’s out.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

He then went on to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

Entering today’s game, Rodgers had appeared in nine games for the Steelers and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,853 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.