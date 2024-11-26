Aaron Rodgers Hasn’t Made Decision About 2025, Says Jets Would Be First Choice

During another appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, QB Aaron Rodgers said he has not made a decision on whether he will return to play in 2025 but added that his first choice would be to play for the Jets.

Rodgers mentioned that his decision would factor in his health and how his body feels, but also if the regime wanted him to return for another season. Last week, Rodgers said he thought he would play in 2025 but now seemed non-commital during his latest appearance on the show.

As for the firing of GM Joe Douglas, Rodgers said he didn’t know it was taking place until he received a call during a flight to California.

“I’m disappointed because I had a hand in it,” Rodgers stated. “I had an opportunity to play better and keep him here. I feel bad about that because he’s a great human.”

Sources recently told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that there are questions about whether Rodgers will be welcomed back to the Jets in 2025, adding that sources with knowledge of owner Woody Johnson‘s thinking believe Rodgers will need to play better down the stretch of the season to have a chance to return next year.

Previous reports have said that Johnson wanted to bench Rodgers during the season, but was convinced to hold off on it. A source tells Rapoport that it would be a “shock” if Rodgers is back with the Jets.

Rodgers is owed over $38 million next season, which includes $35 million of it in the form of a non-guaranteed roster bonus that must be picked up before the 2025 season. However, the former MVP hasn’t looked like himself and Rapoport reports that he has resisted getting scans done, not wanting to reveal the severity of his injuries out of fear of having to come off the field.

Rodgers, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1.

In 2024, Rodgers has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,258 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Rodgers and the Jets as the news is available.