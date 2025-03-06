AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Bills, Jets, A.J. Brown, Patriots

Bills

According to The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, Buffalo is a team that could trade their first round pick to a team in hopes of finding a star player that could make an immediate impact.

Buffalo has been linked to Browns DE Myles Garrett this offseason, even though Cleveland remains adamant that they won’t honor Garrett’s trade request at this time.

Bills GM Brandon Beane confirmed that he’s not going to hesitate to pull the trigger and send the team’s first rounder away if it means they’ll get over the hump next season.

“Yes. I would not flinch. I say this on the golf course. I’m a lot of things, but scared ain’t one of ’em.”

Jets

Brian Costello reports the Jets hired former Lions assistant strength coach Corey Smith as their new head strength and conditioning coach.

Patriots

When talking to sources around the NFL Combine, Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reports the Patriots “will do whatever they can” to sign a No. 1 receiver.

According to Berry, New England is searching for a trade option and reached out to the Eagles about the availability of A.J. Brown.