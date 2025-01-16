Aaron Rodgers: Limited Communication With Jets Since Season Ended

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show via Zack Rosenblatt, Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said there’s been limited contact with the Jets since the season ended.

That’s not necessarily a huge surprise, as New York is looking for both a new GM and a new head coach, both of whom would then decide what to do with Rodgers going forward.

Rodgers did add later on he met with owner Woody Johnson, CEO Christopher Johnson, president Hymie Elhai and interim HC Jeff Ulbrich at the end of the season.

“I had good conversations with all those people,” Rodgers said, via Rosenblatt. “Everybody understands it’s going to come down to GM and coach and myself and whether we all want to do a dance together or if it’s not in the cards.”

The veteran is under contract in 2025 but the money is not guaranteed. The Jets have the flexibility to pursue a fresh start at quarterback if they want.

On the other side, Rodgers will have to decide if he wants to play again or play for the Jets next year.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets quarterback for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

