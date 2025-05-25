Aaron Rodgers Rules Out Playing For Saints

Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers remains unsigned and technically speaking can sign with any team in the league at this point. The actual number of potential landing spots is much thinner. At a recent public question-and-answer session, Rodgers was asked if he would consider playing for the Saints. He quickly ruled it out.

BREAKING: 4x #NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that he will never play for the New Orleans #Saints. Q: “Would you ever consider playing for the Saints?” Aaron: “NO…. NO.” DAMN. (Via Mike Stud)

pic.twitter.com/pjIOAbVkes — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 24, 2025

At this same session, he also hinted at playing a road game in Chicago as an opponent this upcoming season in another answer to a question about whether he’d play for the Bears. The Saints have a road game in Chicago, as do the Steelers — the team Rodgers has been heavily linked to all offseason.

Rodgers hasn’t signed with the Steelers yet but all signs point to him eventually joining Pittsburgh if he’s going to play this season. The Steelers have indicated they’re fine being patient with Rodgers for a little while longer.

As for the Saints, it’s worth noting they haven’t shown a lot of interest in adding a veteran voice to a room that includes second-rounder Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener following the surprise retirement of starting QB Derek Carr.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

