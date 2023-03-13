Aaron Rodgers Trade To Jets Done?

According to Trey Wingo, the Packers and Jets have an agreement in place to trade QB Aaron Rodgers to New York.

Of course, Ian Rapoport reports that he hasn’t heard anything has been finalized yet, so the saga may still continue.

The whole NFL world has been waiting on this deal, and more specifically for Rodgers to figure out what he wanted for his future.

That has only heightened now that the NFL’s negotiating window has opened and the Jets’ backup plans at quarterback started flying off the board. Green Bay apparently doesn’t want to be stuck with Rodgers, either.

Wingo has been plugged into Rodgers’ moves in the past even though he doesn’t work at ESPN anymore, so there’s some reason to believe his sources here are strong.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.