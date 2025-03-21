Aaron Rodgers Visiting Steelers Friday

According to Gerry Dulac, veteran free-agent QB Aaron Rodgers is visiting the Steelers’ facility on Friday.

Dulac notes this could be an indication that a contract agreement could be on the way.

Tom Pelissero reports a deal is not “done or imminent” for Rodgers at this time, but it’s a sign he’s “seriously considering” playing for Pittsburgh.

The last we heard, Adam Schefter reported Rodgers is “in no rush at all” to make a decision on where or if to play in 2025 despite the news about the Vikings going in a different direction for now.

The Steelers and the Giants have both been pursuing Rodgers as their starter for the 2025 season but he has held out on deciding on where to sign.

Rodgers’ decision is holding up multiple teams and other quarterbacks from making a decision on jobs for 2025 but both Pittsburgh and New York have shown a willingness to wait for Rodgers, perhaps as long as it takes.

Pelissero also reported Pittsburgh had ongoing dialogue with both Rodgers’ agents and Rodgers himself, and is willing to wait for the veteran quarterback to make a decision. With the Vikings off the table for the moment, it’s possible that gets things moving.

He adds Pittsburgh is working on backup plans in case Rodgers doesn’t choose the organization. One that looms large at the moment is QB Mason Rudolph, who re-signed with the team last week. Pelissero says the Steelers have some level of comfort with Rudolph if he has to start, pointing out WR George Pickens is a fan of Rudolph.

The Steelers could also draft a quarterback and met with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe before his pro day.

Rodgers, 41, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that included over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

He played just four snaps in 2023 before tearing his Achilles in Week 1 but returned as the Jets’ quarterback for the 2024 season. New York released him with a June 1 designation after the season.

In 2024, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.