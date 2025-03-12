Adam Thielen Set To Return To Carolina After Re-Working Contract

The Panthers and WR Adam Thielen have agreed to a revised contract that would keep him in Carolina for the 2025 season, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Thielen, 34, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million. The Vikings opted to release back in 2023.

From there, Thielen signed a three-year, $25 million contract with Carolina.

In 2024, Thielen appeared in 10 games for the Panthers and caught 48 passes for 615 yards receiving and five touchdowns.