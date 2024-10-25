AFC East Notes: Haason Reddick, Davante Adams, K.J. Osborn, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets QBs coach Todd Downing said WR Malachi Corley hasn’t gotten much playing time because he’s “still learning how to be a pro” and they have a lot of talent at the receiver position, per Zack Rosenblatt.

‘s contract situation with the Jets, Joel Corry of CBS Sports points out the edge rusher has missed out on 1/18th of his $14.25 million base salary in 2024 at approximately $791,667 per week for a total of $5,541,667 thus far. Corry also notes that Reddick was fined $50,000 for each of the 41 days of training camp he missed, totaling another $2.05 million.

Corry writes Reddick can lose a maximum of $12,146,510. This comes from $5,541,667 for missing seven weeks worth of base salary, $2,375,000 for the three preseason games missed, $2,050,000 from training camp fines, a $1,828,667 signing bonus recoupment, $250,000 form unearned workout bonuses and a $101,176 June minicamp fine.

Jets WR Davante Adams stated they had a “lack of energy and urgency” in their Week 7 loss to the Steelers. After initially having reservations about being vocal in the locker room given he recently joined the squad, Adams decided he needed to speak up as a new leader.

“There was a lack of energy and urgency out there, and it was apparent,” Adams said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I played on teams that have that winning culture, and just basically I just took a moment to let them know I had reservations about speaking up too early and being too vocal too early. But I felt like in my mind, I said, ‘F that, because we don’t have time. I have to do whatever I have to do to help the team move forward.'”

Adams said they came out flat against Pittsburgh and he wants to bring some swagger to their offense.

“To come out flat like that and essentially give away a game, that’s unacceptable,” said Adams. “So I’m just trying to bring a different type of swag and culture in here.”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is proud of Adams for speaking up and thinks the entire locker room is behind him.

“I just could feel like Tae’s about to say something,” Rodgers said. “And then he started talking and everybody that was in that locker room felt it. I drove home with him after the game and just told him I’m proud of him of what he said in that moment.”

When asked if he plans on taking more ownership of the defense, Patriots HC Jerod Mayo committed to DeMarcus Covington as the defensive coordinator, but takes blame for their struggles: “DeMarcus is our defensive coordinator… Ultimately, it falls on me.” (Mark Daniels)

committed to as the defensive coordinator, but takes blame for their struggles: “DeMarcus is our defensive coordinator… Ultimately, it falls on me.” (Mark Daniels) Mayo isn’t concerned about outside noise and is only focused on improving the team in Week 8’s game against the Jets: “It’s all about the Jets, and we’re moving forward. There’s a lot of noise out there, and we are what our record is. We have to get better. That ultimately is my responsibility.” (Doug Kyed)

Mayo mentioned WR Ja’Lynn Polk is still going through the league’s concussion protocol, per Daniels.

is still going through the league’s concussion protocol, per Daniels. Patriots’ rookie QB Drake Maye said he’s established a good connection with Polk and expects him to make improvements: “We’re going to get there. It’s not a matter of it, but when.” (Daniels)

said he’s established a good connection with Polk and expects him to make improvements: “We’re going to get there. It’s not a matter of it, but when.” (Daniels) Patriots WR K.J. Osborn has emerged as a trade candidate. He talked about wanting to stay in New England but knows it’s out of his control: “This is where I am. This is the place that I signed to be. A lot of things are out of my control. But I like to be where my feet are. Today I’m here. Will just kind of rock with it as it goes.” (Phil Perry)

has emerged as a trade candidate. He talked about wanting to stay in New England but knows it’s out of his control: “This is where I am. This is the place that I signed to be. A lot of things are out of my control. But I like to be where my feet are. Today I’m here. Will just kind of rock with it as it goes.” (Phil Perry) As for playing on a team focused on developing younger players, Osborn called it “extremely” frustrating: “It’s extremely difficult. It’s frustrating. A lot of that stuff is not in my control…The organization is going to do what’s best for them. Or I would say for us.” (Perry)

Osborn reiterated he still wants to be a part of New England: “Of course, man… This is what I signed up for. The rest is not up to me. I’m where my feet are. Today I’m here. If that changes, that’s not really in my control.” (Perry)