AFC East Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Jabrill Peppers, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

‘s four-year extension has a base value of $72 million, $19.855 million in guarantees and a $6.619 million signing bonus. The deal has base salaries of $1.06 million, $2.97 million, $7.14 million, $14.74 million and $16.89 million. (Over The Cap) Brown is due a $16 million option bonus in 2025 and a $7.1 million roster bonus at the start of the 2026 league year.

The contract also has per-game roster bonuses up to $510k per year from 2025 to 2028 and yearly workout bonuses of $250k from 2025 to 2028. There are also two void years for salary cap purposes.

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another scary head injury in the team’s Week 2 loss on Thursday night. Miami HC Mike McDaniel outlined their approach to take things slow and reiterated his worries for Tagovailoa.

“Right now, I’m not really — it’s more about getting a proper procedural evaluation tomorrow and taking it one day at a time,” McDaniel said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “The furthest thing from my mind is what is the timeline. I want to know — we just need to evaluate and I’m just worried about my teammate, like the rest of the guys are. We’ll get more information and take it day by day from there.”

“Every situation is unique to its own, so I think there’s — for me, I’m not worried about anything that’s out of my hands in terms of, I’m just worried about the human being and he’ll drive the ship when we get the appropriate information but it’s day by day health is what, you know, really try to approach all the stuff that way, particularly with concussions.”

Patriots

Patriots S Jabrill Peppers recalled feeling extreme discomfort on the Friday before Week 1 which resulted in him barely being able to walk. An MRI revealed an injury to a stabilizer band tissue ligament that runs through his hip, glute, quad, and IT band,

“I was a little worried,” Peppers said, via Chad Graff of The Athletic. “…My leg would’ve had to fall off [to not play].”

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said Peppers is the epitome of what they look for in a player.

“(Peppers) really embodies everything that we want on the field,” Mayo said. “He’s selfless and he’s flying around all the time.”