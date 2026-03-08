AFC Free Agency Rumors: Geno Smith, A.J. Brown, Carson Wentz, Jets, Patriots

Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes that it seems like the Jets intend to find a veteran placeholder at quarterback with the goal of finding a long-term solution in 2027 when there could be more options. However, the player they choose needs to help current HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey remain employed to find that guy, so it’s a weird needle to thread.
- Out of the veteran free agents slated to be available, Cimini thinks Vikings QB Carson Wentz makes the most sense given his history with OC Frank Reich.
- While the organization has a lot of history with former Raiders QB Geno Smith and most of it isn’t good, Cimini points out the Jets’ brain trust had high grades for him last offseason when evaluating him as a potential target. He’s available to sign for the veteran minimum after being cut by the Raiders.
- Cimini notes the Jets are also expected to have some level of interest in Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, both of whom are expected to be cut and available for the league minimum.
- Some cheap trade options, per Cimini, include Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett and Panthers QB Andy Dalton.
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt thinks the Jets are more likely to sign multiple free agent quarterbacks than trade a draft pick for one of the many backups they’ve been linked to. He thinks Smith is the early favorite, and that he also hasn’t heard any buzz about the Jets and Saints QB Derek Carr.
- Rosenblatt expects the Jets to let both guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson test free agency and there’s a good chance both sign elsewhere. He adds he thinks New York will try to add a low-cost veteran to replace one and dip into the draft for the other.
- Some potential targets on defense for the Jets inclue Colts S Nick Cross, Lions LB Alex Anzalone, Lions DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Lions DE Marcus Davenport and Dolphins DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, per Rosenblatt.
- Rosenblatt notes the Jets want to re-sign K Nick Folk but he’s expected to explore his market. He’s doubtful they re-sign LB Quincy Williams, S Andre Cisco and S Tony Adams.
- Chiefs S Bryan Cook has come up as a target for the Jets in free agency, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions that he heard something interesting about the Patriots and any possible interest in Raiders DE Maxx Crosby, citing a source who told him: “No way Tom [Brady] was sending Maxx to [Mike] Vrabel.”
- Fowler adds New England remains in the mix to trade for Eagles WR A.J. Brown but he’s heard Philadelphia’s asking price continues to be steep.
