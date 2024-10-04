AFC North Notes: Joe Burrow, Nick Chubb, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor isn’t concerned about their 1-3 start to the season and points out they were in a similar situation last year when they started to win games before Joe Burrow‘s season-ending injury.

“I’ve really, unfortunately, been here many times,” Taylor said, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “And I told these guys, coming out of Week 4 last year, there was a 27–3 loss at Tennessee, [which] put us at 1–3 and everybody doubted us. And we were able to pull ourselves up and stretch some wins together and get right back in the thick of it. So unfortunately, I’m able to draw on where this team has been in the past and say we’ve shown we’re able to pull out of this.”

Breer points out that Joe Burrow missed time over the offseason as he recovered from wrist surgery, while Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson settled their contract situations over the summer as well. Taylor doesn’t think those players being out of offseason training is impacting their success so far this season.

“I can’t point to that as the reason we’ve lost any of those games. And I couldn’t be happier with how those three guys are handling themselves right now,” Taylor said. “Honestly, you wouldn’t even know that they had those situations going on because they’ve just kind of gone all in with the team.”

Taylor thinks their players understand they are a team that can compete for a Super Bowl.

“We’ve got guys that deserve to be paid and want to be paid. But we also got guys that want to win a Super Bowl. I can’t speak for them, but I do know that they know, Hey, if I show up and I work, we got a chance to do some special things. That’s kind of the attitude I see from those guys.”

Browns

Browns OC Ken Dorsey thinks QB Deshaun Watson has gradually gotten more comfortable in their offensive system and showed good decision-making in Week 4: “He’s consistently gotten a little bit more and more comfortable, decisive and seeing things well. I think the decision-making this past game was definitely at a level where we can win some games.” (Scott Petrak)

thinks QB has gradually gotten more comfortable in their offensive system and showed good decision-making in Week 4: “He’s consistently gotten a little bit more and more comfortable, decisive and seeing things well. I think the decision-making this past game was definitely at a level where we can win some games.” (Scott Petrak) As for RB Nick Chubb returning from the Physically Unable to Perform list, Dorsey said they are still evaluating him day-by-day: “It was fun to see him out there. … Obviously, we’re going to take that day by day.” (Chris Easterling)

Chubb is ecstatic to be back at practice on Thursday and mentioned his knee felt strong: "Felt good to be out there with the guys. (Knee) felt good. Felt like a dream to be back…great to get all that off my shoulders and finally get back out there." (Zac Jackson)

Chubb is still unsure about his availability given he’s practiced just one time this season: “I’ve practiced one day. I have no idea where I’m at yet. I’ll have a better idea once I’m in the pads.” (Zac Jackson)

When asked if he is still a Pro Bowl-caliber player, Chubb said time will tell: “I guess we’ll all find out at the same time.” (Scott Petrak)

Steelers

Mark Kaboly reports the Steelers are eyeing Week 7 against the Jets as a potential time for LB Alex Highsmith to return from his groin injury.

to return from his groin injury. Steelers OC Arthur Smith said seeing QB Justin Fields improve each week “fires you up” as a coach: “I thought in that second half, what was cool to watch as a coach and a play caller, when somebody gets that kind of flow, he damn near took the game over, and when that happens and you feel it with a player, it didn’t matter what I called, you felt him rolling. So that’s what was such a bitter pill to swallow, how the game ended.” (Brooke Pryor)

said seeing QB improve each week “fires you up” as a coach: “I thought in that second half, what was cool to watch as a coach and a play caller, when somebody gets that kind of flow, he damn near took the game over, and when that happens and you feel it with a player, it didn’t matter what I called, you felt him rolling. So that’s what was such a bitter pill to swallow, how the game ended.” (Brooke Pryor) Steelers QB Russell Wilson said he’s been his most active in practice since aggravating his calf injury but is still ramping up: “We’re ramping it up. It’s been good. I feel great.” (Ray Fittipaldo)