AFC North Notes: Lamar Jackson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns OT Jedrick Wills Jr. recently said he made a “business decision” against playing in Week 9 against the Ravens. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski clarified his words, saying Wills Jr. was dealing with an injury: “It was a poor choice of words. I know the connotation of business decision. That’s not what he meant. He was injured.” (Scott Petrak)

Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone interviewed for the Colts head coaching job in 2022. He thinks he benefited from the interview, but called it a "formality," per Scott Petrak.

interviewed for the Colts head coaching job in 2022. He thinks he benefited from the interview, but called it a “formality,” per Scott Petrak. Browns QB Jameis Winston tossed three interceptions in Week 10’s loss to the Chargers. OC Ken Dorsey said he needs to protect the football better: “The big thing is we have to trust our eyes, trust what we see out there. We want to play smart, not conservative. To do that, you have to trust your progressions, trust your eyes.” (Scott Petrak)

As for Cleveland trading DE Za'Darius Smith to the Lions, DC Jim Schwartz said they miss his energy on the field but are focused on finding his replacement: "We'll miss a lot about Z. He brought us a lot of energy. We'll need to step up on and off the field to replace him."

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in his four career starts against the Steelers and has committed a total of 10 turnovers. Jackson’s only goal is to beat Pittsburgh in Week 11’s meeting.

“I don’t know,” Jackson said, via PFT. “It’s a different team, right now. Different guys last year, it’s a different unit this year, but it’s always the same goal; we want to win. We want to be the ones that come out victorious, and that’s going to be the goal going into this game.”

Steelers



The Steelers won a close 28-27 against a strong Washington team to maintain their slim lead atop the AFC North. Pittsburgh S Minkah Fitzpatrick cited their ability to perform in the biggest moments as the reason for their success so far.

“I just think the biggest difference is we’re finishing where we need to finish,” Fitzpatrick said, via SI.com’s Albert Breer. “Even though we gave up 27 points, which is unacceptable on the defensive end, we’re still finishing out the fourth quarter. We’re holding guys to minimal gains when they need points. We’re getting the ball back to the offense. The offense is driving the ball down the field and getting points at critical times. That’s the difference, is we’re playing really well in got-to-have-it moments.”

Ahead of a divisional matchup against the Ravens, Fitzpatrick is ready for a battle and he outlined what they need to do to win.

“They have all their talent, and we have all our talent. It’s going to be a physical game. It’s gonna be who smashes the run, and who allows the least amount of splash plays. It’s gonna be fun.”