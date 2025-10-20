AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Mike McDaniel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on the 2025 season so far: “Definitely not happy, not proud of where i’m at with my play, with how I’ve gone about things this year. I know I’ve gotta be a lot better — and I’ve been better for the Miami Dolphins in years past. But this isn’t years past, this is this year.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Dolphins TE Darren Waller has a strained pec muscle that is not expected to require surgery and will keep him week-to-week for now. (Adam Schefter)

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said he will speak with other coaches who have been in similar situations with their starting quarterbacks when asked who the starter will be: “I’m not running away from the question at all. Thing is, I want to make sure I make the right decision.” (Rich Cimini)

Glenn said the team needed a spark on Sunday, which led to the quarterback change. However, Glenn was not willing to name a starter for next week at this time. (Brian Costello)

He also mentioned that CB Sauce Gardner is dealing with a concussion. (Costello)

Patriots RB Tony Dews was asked about the transition being made by rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson, as he is approaching the halfway mark of his first NFL season after being drafted in the second round out of Ohio State.

“He’s progressing,” Dews told Mike Reiss. “He’s getting better each day, each week. It’s not a learning curve, because he understands exactly what he’s doing. Just as he keeps going, and sees more looks — in the preseason, everything is pretty vanilla. Then all of a sudden you get into the season and the game-planning part of it, and now people are game-planning us based on what they see and what they’ve seen us do. So looks change. Things change. “… When you’re playing a lot in the preseason, you’re not playing against the same vets that you’re playing against [now]. He is progressing well, moving right along. Sometimes when I talk to Josh [McDaniels] and ask about the guys that were here in the past [at running back], it sounds like from Josh he’s very much on par with some of the other guys who played early as rookies. He feels like he’s in that same world, where they were at this point in their rookie seasons.”

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on his return to Tennessee: “We’ve moved on. Whole different challenge.” (Doug Kyed)

on his return to Tennessee: “We’ve moved on. Whole different challenge.” (Doug Kyed) Vrabel said he’s not “aware of” QB Drake Maye being in concussion protocol after leaving the field when he hit his head in Week 7. (Andrew Callahan)