AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Mike Vrabel, Eliot Wolf, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn told reporters he plans to deploy his players in multiple different schemes and positions in his second year as the team’s head coach.

“When you look at it, you’re in nickel like 70 percent of the time,” Glenn said, via the team’s website. “So you’re in a four-down [lineman] space for the most part. So once you go to base defense, man, there’s a number of things that you can do. I love front variations. So you will see some four-down fronts, you will see some five-down fronts and you will see a lot of movement within that. So, I don’t want to sit here and say exactly who we’re going to be, because we’re going to be a little bit of everything. But it’d be easy for all players to be able to compete.”

Ohio State LB Sonny Styles took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport)

took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport) Texas Tech DE David Bailey visited the Jets. (Ian Rapoport)

Patriots

Patriots EVP of Player Personnel Eliot Wolf has been with the organization since 2020, when the team experienced varying levels of success. Wolf outlined the increased enjoyment this past season, after “varying levels of dysfunction” in the years prior.

“I definitely think it’s more enjoyable. We had varying levels of dysfunction over the last three years, before 2025, and it was kind of rewarding to be able to, first of all, we won, but we also had some stability for the first time in a few years,” Wolf said, via Mark Daniels of Mass Live. “That’s always rewarding and just kind of understanding that for our staff, it’s easier for them to understand exactly what kind of players we’re looking for. So in those areas, it’s been fun.”

Per Daniels, many feel the team lacked direction under former HC Jerod Mayo, as there were minimal conversations between the coaching staff and front office about what they were looking for in players. Wolf compared his time in Green Bay with the current staff because of the coaches’ passion for working with the scouting department.

“I would say where I came up in Green Bay, and I don’t know that it’s still this way, but it was a little bit more kind of separated, like the scouts scout and the coaches coach. I don’t think that’s the best way to do things. And (in New England), not just Mike, but all the coaches are very passionate about the scouting process, and they put a ton of time into not only free agency, but the draft. You know, zooming with players and going to workouts.”

“That’s pretty cool for assistant coaches because they had to work a lot longer this year than the average team, and they were all really, really eager to get out and do Pro Days. That was pretty cool to see because no one would have begrudged them to be like, ‘Oh, I’m going to take a few days here.’ But they were like, ‘No, I want to hit as many pro days as I can.’ Great. Let’s go.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel said Drake Maye‘s development was a big factor in their decision to release veteran QB Joshua Dobbs.

“I’m really appreciative of what Josh did for us coming in last year with Drake going into his second year,” Vrabel said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’ve communicated that with Josh and I think it’s just a different situation now.”