AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Rhamondre Stevenson, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Jets HC Aaron Glenn is likely to enter his second season on the hot seat after winning three games in his first year. New York DT Harrison Phillips doesn’t think it’s fair to blame any individual in the franchise for the struggles in 2025, and touched on his belief wavering after one rough season.

“I was there for one season and it was a very difficult season. And I almost wanted to waver on some of my thoughts and my beliefs and my optimism. And so I can’t imagine being there for year after year after year and not seeing the results that you wanted. It tainted people.”

Phillips thinks the constant losing builds up through the organization, which has lowered the optimism for their group. With that being said, he feels the culture is truly changing under Glenn.

“Other players have gone through this for season after season after season. That can really bias you, and you say, ‘I have to go get mine because this coach is going to get fired, and that means a new coach is going to come in and that means I’m going to get fired and I’m going to get cut and traded and new staff and new people,’ so you start to protect your own. And when a rookie comes into an organization and the vets are just showing him that’s how we do it here, it can really taint your optimism towards an organization.”

“It’s changing. We’re getting some great people who understand what winning looks like, understand what sacrifice looks like, understand what championship looks like. And like I said, I believe in it.”

Patriots

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson said that he fixed his ball security issues and believes that he’s earned the trust of HC Mike Vrabel because of it.

“He’s going to treat players like they treat the team,” Stevenson said, via Albert Breer. “And I’ve said it before; I think I treat the team pretty well. That’s why he had my back the way he did. And I was intentional about fixing the problem. I come in, work hard every time and try not to make that mistake again. I think he realizes that about me.”

Patriots WR coach Todd Downing, who replaced Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator in Tennessee, recalled when was arrested for driving under the influence and Vrabel taking him under his wing.

“Because it’s him and because it’s important to me, I’ll share it with you,” Downing says now. “It’s no secret. I went through a tough time my last year in Tennessee. And after my off-the-field mishap, I think some people would be pissed at that coach or make life harder on that coach. Mike walked with me pre-practice every day and made sure that I was good mentally and focused. He found ways to help me through that, as opposed to making me feel shame or guilt for it. And I’ll never forget that.”

Respect starts at the top with Vrabel, players were consistently throwing washcloths on the floor after the showers, which he fixed quickly.

“I said, ‘I can get that fixed quick,’” Vrabel said. “I told the team, ‘Every washcloth that’s on the floor, I’ve told Stick to just throw in the dryer and put back on the shelf, and then you guys can use them, and you can decide whether they’ve been used and not cleaned and just been dried.’ We haven’t had an issue with the washcloths ever since. I want to make sure they, one, respect everybody here, and make sure they understand their job is just as important as the players. Those are the little things. And the more that you focus on the little things, the less they turn into big things. You just let something slide because somebody you know didn’t make your eggs right, and you treat them poorly; that doesn’t sit well with me. I’m not going to sit there and watch that.”