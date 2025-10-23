AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Sean McDermott, Woody Johnson, Bills, Jets

Bills

said DT (calf), WR (ankle) and S (knee) did not practice on Wednesday, via Joe Buscaglia. McDermott added that Jones and Palmer are considered “week-to-week,” while the severity of Rapp’s is still being determined.

McDermott said CB Dorian Strong is seeking a second opinion on his neck injury, and they are still “combing through” information on its severity, via Katherine Fitzgerald.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said that he hasn’t named a starting quarterback for this weekend’s game and reiterated that owner Woody Johnson has left that decision fully in his hands.

“Woody puts that in my hand as far as who plays,” Glenn said, via PFT. “I don’t see that changing. He trusts me to make that decision. He made a comment and he has every right to that comment. That comment was actually said by a number of guys, including our quarterback, as far as the efficiency of how we play. We’re not gonna fight that, we understand that. We have to get better, we do. I don’t think there’s anywhere in that comment where he said he doesn’t like Justin.”

The New York Jets officially designated LB Quincy Williams to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said they have not named their Week 8 starter between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor , while Taylor is considered “day-to-day” with a knee injury, via Connor Hughes.

Glenn added that WR Garrett Wilson (knee) and RB Breece Hall (ankle) are also considered day-to-day, per Costello.

recently stated that their poor quarterback play is hindering their offense. When asked about Johnson’s comments, Glenn responded: “He’s an owner, he has a right to his opinion…it’s really something that has been said across the board – we have to improve. We’re all on the same page.” (SNY Jets) Fields said he was unaware of Johnson’s comments but feels their owner is “entitled to his opinion,” via Costello.

Fields confirmed that he hasn’t been informed of his role in Week 8, and he is “splitting” first-team reps with Taylor, via Rich Cimini.