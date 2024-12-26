AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Jerod Mayo, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Khalil Shakir on WR Amari Cooper: “It’s pretty crazy, because you have a guy that’s at the top of our position. A freak of nature in everything that he does. And for him to say that, it shows that’s he’s really bought into everything we’re trying to accomplish here.” (Katherine Fitzgerald)

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says he’s as in the dark as everyone else about his future with New York, as no one with the team has given him any indications of what’s next. He added it’s expected given the Jets need to hire a new GM and head coach to set a direction for 2025.

“I would be surprised if there was a conversation now because there’s so many uncertainties,” Rodgers said via Pro Football Talk. “There’s a GM that has to get hired I would assume first, and then he’s going to be part of hiring the head coach, so I have to be in the plans of multiple people, starting with the ownership and then the GM, and then the head coach, so that’s why, to me, that would not be a conversation I’m expecting anytime soon until those things are in place.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo may be safe, as long as he stops putting his foot in his mouth and New England avoids more blowout losses down the stretch, but that same patience might not be extended to others on the roster or the coaching staff. Mayo was asked about potential changes this week.

“Look, I try to stay as present as possible, but the reality is you always have to look out the front windshield when you’re trying to built a team,” said Mayo, via Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. “For me, after we get through the season, there are a lot of things, a lot of checklists you have to go through: what players you want to keep around, what coaches you want to keep around here.”