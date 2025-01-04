AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Jets, Bills, Dolphins

Bills
- Bills HC Sean McDermott revealed QB Mike White will play some in Week 18. (Chris Brown)
- McDermott also said S Damar Hamlin and S Taylor Rapp will get snaps on Sunday as well. (Joe Buscaglia)
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects Bills OC Joe Brady to draw interview requests for head coaching vacancies in the coming weeks.
Dolphins
- Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said they are still getting information to determine when it will be safe for QB Tua Tagovailoa to play with his hip injury. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)
- McDaniel gave an update on Tagovailoa’s hip: “It’s not a surgical solution. It’s a stop aggravating this by pushing through and try to regain strength.” (Barry Jackson)
- Regarding OT Terron Armstead, McDaniel wouldn’t lean on his status in one direction: “Based on experience, it would be unfair to dismiss [Terron’s] ability to dig deep. He’s a hard guy for me to rule out when he hasn’t thrown in the towel. I’m hopeful but I wouldn’t say I’m pessimistic or optimistic. I really don’t have a feel.” (Jackson)
- Tagovailoa on if he would be available in the postseason if they make it: “I’ll be available next week – no ifs, ands or buts.” (Louis-Jacques)
Jets
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out the Jets got far down the road with Commanders HC Kliff Kingsbury as a candidate in 2019 before he landed in Arizona, so he could be an option for them again in this hiring cycle.
- Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said S Chuck Clark tore his pectoral muscle and will miss Week 18, per Zack Rosenblatt.
- Ulbrich doesn’t think any players are quitting following Week 17’s loss: “I looked at every single human being from an individual standpoint — collective standpoint, all of it — and I saw no quit out there. It’s still not good enough. I’m not saying it’s there’s a consolation prize in that, but the fact that this team is still fighting and battling and finishing, it’s a testament to that part of the culture.” (Rich Cimini)
- Jets QB Aaron Rodgers said he won’t be taking another darkness retreat this offseason: “I won’t be doing any darkness retreats this offseason.” (Rosenblatt)
- Rodgers wants to weigh his options and take a mental break this offseason before making a decision about his career: “I need a break mentally. I don’t want to make a decision until I’ve been able to rest mentally and physically … I just need a break to refresh, put my feet in the sand and see where I’m at after that. March is free agency, I don’t think we’re going to get that far because there’s going to be a regime change here with the GM and then I’ll either get a call or have a conversation and go from there.” (Rosenblatt)
