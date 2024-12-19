AFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Mike McDaniel, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

When appearing on Good Morning Football with Kyle Brandt, Texans WR Stefon Diggs reflected on his time with Bills QB Josh Allen and isn’t surprised to see him playing at such a high level.

“Obviously, it’s no secret that Josh Allen is amazing,” Diggs said. “As far as seeing him game in and game out. He’s making those plays. It’s not new to me at all, It’s not new to nobody in the league. I feel like it’s just his respect kind of coming full circle, finally getting that credit that he deserves. He’s playing at a very high level. I feel like he deserves it.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said LS Blake Ferguson will not return from the non-football illness list this season and he will focus on playing in 2025, via Barry Jackson.

said LS will not return from the non-football illness list this season and he will focus on playing in 2025, via Barry Jackson. When asked if he’s worried about his job security, McDaniel said he understands the nature of the NFL and isn’t worried about his future in Miami: “I’m very comfortable with the realities within the profession I’ve chosen. The alternative is to feel entitled. You know what it is when you sign up for it. I’m not worried about it in the slightest.” (Jackson)

McDaniel said WR Grant DuBose is expected to return home on Wednesday after spending three days at a hospital in Houston following the hit to the head he suffered against the Texans in Week 15, via Adam Schefter.

Jets

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is coming off two of his best performances this season. Interim HC Jeff Ulbrich said the quarterback dealt with an injury for most of the season but they are starting to see “the real Aaron Rodgers.”

“He struggled with injury for a good part of the season, and, as he’s starting to get healthier, you’re starting to see Aaron Rodgers — the real Aaron Rodgers,” Ulbrich said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Rodgers has tossed eight interceptions this season, but WR Allen Lazard points out some interceptions were tipped passes while two were specifically when defensive linemen dropped into coverage.

“Some of [the interceptions] were bad decisions, but some of them were just tipped passes,” Lazard said. “Twice this year the D-lineman dropped and caught it. They dropped on the exact play they were looking for — the play of their careers.”

There are some questions about Rodgers’ future in New York. However, Ulbrich would still like him to continue playing if he “maintains good health.”

“If he maintains good health, he’s a guy that I would love to see play longer just because he is such a special player.”

Jets RB Breece Hall (knee) is “further along” with his recovery than fourth-round RB Braelon Allen (back), per Ulbrich. (Zack Rosenblatt)

(knee) is “further along” with his recovery than fourth-round RB (back), per Ulbrich. (Zack Rosenblatt) Rodgers plans on taking time after the season to decide on his future, “unless I get released right away.” (Rosenblatt)

Rodgers pointed out he took a pay cut to sign with New York and would be “open” to discussing a similar deal this offseason. (Connor Hughes)