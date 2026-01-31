AFC Notes: Alex Singleton, Jesse Minter, Broncos, Ravens, Texans

Broncos

Broncos LB Alex Singleton jokes that he wants to be the highest-paid player in the league now that Denver has moved on from their massive cap hit due to the contract of QB Russell Wilson.

“To be the richest player ever, right?” Singleton joked, via The Denver Post. “We have a lot of free Russell money, right?” Other players, such as RB J.K. Dobbins and LT Garett Bolles, are already excited to run it back next season, as they feel the team can compete for a Super Bowl. “It’s been a great time here in my short time here,” Dobbins said. “I think I will be here. Hopefully, I will. I’m a Bronco for life.” “People want to come to Denver,” Bolles added. “I mean, I’ll be shocked to see how many free agents want to come here. We got a young team. We got a quarterback. We got the best O-line in football — I don’t care what anyone says. We do.”

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter said his primary goal is to put a good team around QB Lamar Jackson and put him in a position to be successful.

“I just look forward to connecting with him, helping him become the best version of himself, creating a team identity that allows him to thrive, which he’s already proven to be one of the best players in the National Football League,” Minter said, via ESPN. “[I want to] put a team around him that allows him to reach that ultimate goal of bringing a Super Bowl back to Baltimore.”

Minter has already had multiple conversations with Jackson since being hired as the head coach.

“It’s been great to get to know him,” Minter said. “I think relationships take time. And so, you don’t become the head coach of the Ravens and expect to have a deep relationship with anybody. Those take time. We’ve been working towards that already. We’ve had wonderful conversations, look forward to many, many more.”

Texans

Texans DT Tommy Togiai had a career year with 59 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown. Togiai thinks his progress began last offseason, and it translated into success during the season.

“I would agree with that, definitely,” Togiai said, via Aaron Wilson. “I think it showed this season, too. And it really went back to the offseason, staying here, working out with the team, the winter workouts. I think it really just showed what I could do because I really dived into the stuff of details, technique.”

Texans GM Nick Caserio praised Togiai for emerging through their practice squad into one of their “best defensive players.”

“Tommy Togiai wasn’t a figment of anybody’s imagination two years ago and he’s now one of our best defensive players,” Caserio said. “He got here in the middle of last year, in October, on the practice squad. The guy played as well as any defensive tackle in the league.”

Houston’s defense finished No. 2 in points and yards allowed. Togiai is proud of how their entire defense came together.

“I’m just extremely proud of this group on defense,” Togiai said. “All the guys, I just appreciate the work that was put in each and every day, on and off the field, in the meetings. Just to help me out each week, the relationships we’ve built throughout the season.”