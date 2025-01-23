AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Aaron Glenn, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Amari Cooper arrived ahead of the trade deadline, recording 20 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns in his eight regular season games with the team. He’s been “very satisfied” with his time in Buffalo, mentioning this is the farthest he’s gone int he playoffs throughout his career.

“I’m very satisfied. I’ve never been this far in the playoffs,” Cooper said, via John Wawrow of the Associated Press. “Obviously, every receiver wants to have, you know, 10-20 catches a game. But that’s not always how the cookie crumbles. Winning is way more important and there’s many ways to win. So absolutely no complaints from me, because that’s all I truly wanted. I mean, I’ve had it every other way and haven’t really reached the pinnacle of this sport.”

Although Cooper’s production has dipped this season, he acknowledged how many playmakers they have in Buffalo.

“You have so many players that are doing their job that they can get the job done without you,” Cooper said. “So that’s kind of where my ego dies and the pride is put aside for the sake of the team.”

Bills OC Joe Brady called Cooper a leader and pointed out how he doesn’t care about personal statistics.

“He’s part of our group that makes our group kind of who they are, and he’s leading it,” Brady said. “He doesn’t care about the stats right now, and he knows that him being on the field helps our offense.”

Jets

The Jets officially hired Aaron Glenn as its next head coach this week. Glenn reflected on his arrival to New York, recalling how he was a former first-round pick by the Jets and began his post-playing career with the organization.

“This place is special for me,” Glenn said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “From the time I was drafted and practiced on Long Island, to the time I came back as a scout in New Jersey, this organization has always felt like home. I’m thankful to Mr. Johnson for this opportunity. To our players, prepare to be coached with everything we have. That is our responsibility. I ask that we share the same vision and that’s working towards winning a championship. To our fans, simply put, expect a winning team that you will be proud of.”

Glenn played under Hall of Fame HC Bill Parcells with the Jets and Cowboys. Parcells thinks Glenn will continue being a “very straightforward” and honest coach.

“I think Aaron is going to be himself,” Parcells said. “He’s very straightforward. He’s a very candid guy. I don’t think that will be a problem, I really don’t. I think he’ll just be Aaron Glenn, and I think that will be fine. He’s a very honest, principled guy. I have a high regard for him, I really do.”

Parcells added Glenn has been very diligent in preparing to be a head coach.

“I know he’s done an awful lot of diligent work to prepare himself to be a pro coach,” Parcells said. “He worked hard over the years. He started in scouting, which is a very good place to start, and learned about personnel acquisition, prototypes and things like that. He knows all that.”

Patriots

Ryan Dunleavy reports Giants defensive assistant Zak Kuhr is leaving for a role on the Patriots’ coaching staff.

is leaving for a role on the Patriots’ coaching staff. Rams HC Sean McVay confirmed game management assistant John Streicher is joining Patriots HC Mike Vrabel‘s coaching staff, per Jourdan Rodrigue.