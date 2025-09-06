AFC Notes: Amari Cooper Retirement, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

The Chiefs landed OT Josh Simmons with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. Kansas City assistant GM Mike Bradway feels they found a prospect who is well beyond the quality of when they got him.

“It’s almost like when you’re picking 32 (in the draft), it’s like a tease,” Bradway said, via Jesse Newell of The Athletic. “Because these guys — we don’t get these guys.”

Kansas City spent extensive time on Simmons during the pre-draft process, hosting him for a top-30 visit, conducting Zoom calls, and engaging in one-on-one conversations with HC Andy Reid, OL coach Andy Heck, and GM Brett Veach.

“I’m sure he was probably exhausted by the end of it,” Bradway said. “But I think he felt by the end of the process that this was a great spot for him.”

Reid said Simmons was highly responsive during their interviews and asked questions about the organization.

“Normally, you’ll give them your spiel, and then you go, ‘Hey, do you have any questions?’ And they normally give you a blank stare,” Reid said. “But he actually wanted to know stuff.”

Amari Cooper

Raiders OC Chip Kelly acknowledged that WR Amari Cooper was extremely talented and touched on his retiring early.

“He’s a talented player, now,” Kelly said, via PFT. “But he called Pete [Carroll] this morning, had a good conversation with Pete, and I think he’s just done playing. But you could still see the talent was there. [W]e hadn’t had any discussions [about Cooper’s playing time],” Kelly added. “We said we’re going to go through Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and then we’d determine who was up and who was down. So, it’s unfortunate because I think the world of him. I think he’s a heck of a football player, he’s had a heck of a career. But he knows in his heart what he wants to do, so I wish him the best. I’ve always been a big fan of his.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers made headlines after requesting a trade. However, Meyers said he was told that isn’t going to happen: “I asked. They said no.” (Adam Hill)

made headlines after requesting a trade. However, Meyers said he was told that isn’t going to happen: “I asked. They said no.” (Adam Hill) Meyers is focused on doing his job in Las Vegas and is ready for anything: “I mean, I’m just going to keep doing my job until something shakes out either way, honestly. I don’t know which way it’s going to go, but I’ll be ready for whatever.” (Paul Gutierrez)

When asked if he’s happy, Meyers responded: “It’s a job. At the end of the day, I’m happy to be doing my job with my boys, but I can be happy anywhere.” (Paul Gutierrez)