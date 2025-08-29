AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Travis Kelce, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos recently traded WR Devaughn Vele to the Saints in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Denver HC Sean Payton said three teams showed interest in Vele.

“Two [teams]— and then a third team — all called,” Payton said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s site. “In other words, we weren’t actively shopping at all. Teams in need of receivers obviously do a good enough job [of scouting]. They look at the depth of certain teams. Within like a three-day period, [General Manager] George [Paton] and I had gotten calls from two serious teams and a third, and all coincidentally on the same player. Look, George would know better the initial offer, what the compensation would be, and the next morning, he and I sat down and said, ‘No.’ Obviously, we value this player.”

Payton mentioned that trade talks became more serious the following day, and they knew a fourth-round pick would be enough to push things over the line.

“The following day, it picked up,” Payton said. “It became more serious. And then we’re having to look at the roster as a whole and trying to find the right and the best 53… I think George and I both knew, if it became a [fourth-round pick], that’s something we would do.”

Payton thinks their depth at receiver made them comfortable sending Vele to New Orleans, pointing out that they like how Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Trent Sherfield are playing.

“When you … factor in where Troy’s at, where Pat’s at, where Sherfield’s at, [it impacts the decision],” Payton said. “We can keep six receivers, [but] we’re probably only going to get five to the game. And look, [Vele] may have been going to the game, but there would have been discussion as to out of the six, how are we looking at our game day? And so — I said this a few weeks ago — I think we have a few players here who may end up playing for other teams — and here’s one.”

Chiefs

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce discussed the importance of having a full offseason as he gears up for his potential final NFL season.

“You’ve got to rebuild [your body],” Kelce said, via ESPN. “This year, I got some time to really focus on some form-running and some things early on in the offseason that I just didn’t have time for last year. Certainly, I’m feeling good, and I think it’ll pay off.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has noticed the work Kelce put in this offseason.

“For him, recalibrating and seeing where he’s at, he’s excited for another chance to make a run at it,” Mahomes said. “He’s working, and I know his body feels good. It feels better than even last year before going into last season.”

Raiders

The Raiders signed veteran WR Amari Cooper, marking a return to the original team that drafted him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Cooper called signing with Las Vegas a “full-circle moment” for him.

“It’s a good feeling. It feels like a full-circle moment. I’m excited about the opportunity, for sure, and I’m going to embrace it,” Cooper said, via ProFootballTalk.

Cooper last played for the Raiders in 2018 when they were still in Oakland. He said their new facilities in Las Vegas are a “night and day difference” from his prior stint with the organization.

“The Raiders is the Raiders. Whether they’re in L.A., Oakland or Vegas,” Cooper said. “It’s a night and day difference, honestly, in terms of the facility.”

Cooper feels like he has “unfinished business” with the Raiders.

“I always had that in the back of my mind because when I was drafted here, I felt like the expectations were high and I felt like I did OK, but I always knew why I was drafted,” Cooper said. “You draft a guy Top 5, you expect him to come and really help change the organization, and I felt like at times I showed flashes of doing that, but it wasn’t to my expectations. This time around, I feel like I have unfinished business.”