AFC Notes: Andrew Berry, Draft Visits, Browns, Jets, Ravens

Browns
- The Browns are reportedly among teams looking to trade down, while the Cowboys have emerged as an organization looking to move up. When asked about potentially making a deal with Dallas, GM Andrew Berry responded that any deal must be about “maximizing” their assets: “Our mindset isn’t about ‘Hey, just trade it away.’ It’s about maximizing the asset. We will continue to work through all those possibilities all the way til we get on the clock Thursday night.” (Zac Jackson)
- As for next year’s quarterback class in 2027, Berry said they always want to keep an eye on future years: “We always want to have some level of visibility into next year’s draft class. That can have some strategic implications. That said, there is a lot of noise with that type of projection.” (Tony Grossi)
- Berry thinks this year’s class of offensive linemen is “certainly” good, while offensive tackles moving to the left side, right side, or interior line is a “case-by-case” scenario, per Jackson.
- Regarding Joel Bitonio deciding whether to continue his career, Berry said they are giving him all the time he needs: “He’s earned that right.” (Scott Petrak)
Jets
- Tennessee CB Colton Hood took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Tom Pelissero)
- Louisiana LB Jaden Dugger said he visited the Jets. (Justin Melo)
- Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy visited the Jets. (Rich Cimini)
- UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Jets. (Aaron Wilson)
Ravens
- Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said they have 197 “draftable players” on their board, which is less than they had last year. DeCosta mentioned they feel there is “definitely a drop off” in talent at the middle of the first round: “We think it’s solid draft. First round wise, there’s definitely a drop off probably mid first-round in terms of talent.” (Jeff Zrebiec)
- DeCosta said they are “well-positioned” at No. 14 overall to gain a player who can help QB Lamar Jackson, calling their draft position a “sweet spot” to land an impact player, per Jamison Hensley.
- DeCosta said it “remains to be seen” whether they move up in the draft, or move down for more picks: “I like having 11 picks right now. We may end up with 14, we may end up with 6. It remains to be seen.” (Zrebiec)
- DeCosta wants them to be unpredictable with how they are going to approach the 2026 NFL Draft: “I don’t want to be too predictable. That’s something I have learned from Steve. We’ve talked about it. You don’t want to be type cast as if you are looking for certain types of players or doing something every single Draft….I’m excited that we’ve got some new people here, with new ideas and they are smart, aggressive & curious. I think that gives some advantages. I think I try challenge myself to be curious about new ways of doing things…and not necessarily doing the same things every year; and I have to remind myself of that because it’s easy to get caught in the old ways of doing things.” (Josina Anderson)
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